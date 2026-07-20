HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.43% from the company's previous close.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.96. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million.

Insider Transactions at SOPHiA GENETICS

In other SOPHiA GENETICS news, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,178,965.79. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 228,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,805.90. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,711 shares of company stock valued at $959,913. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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