HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for DMRA Earnings

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report released on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock's current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DMRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get DMRA alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMRA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23).

Institutional Trading of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company's stock.

About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here