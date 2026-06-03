HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for AGIO Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2030 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.44.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. The firm's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 195,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,764,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 438,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 679,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,411.26. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,434.59. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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