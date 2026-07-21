HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HRMY Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences' current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.21). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRMY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,085 shares of the company's stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,686 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harmony Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harmony Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Harmony Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here