HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma (NASDAQ:NGEN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NervGen Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NervGen Pharma's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NervGen Pharma to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NervGen Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on NervGen Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NervGen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on NervGen Pharma in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NervGen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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NervGen Pharma Price Performance

NGEN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. NervGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 million and a PE ratio of -18.78.

NervGen Pharma (NASDAQ:NGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to promote nerve repair and restore neurological function following injury or disease. The company advances regenerative approaches intended to address damage in the central and peripheral nervous systems, pursuing programs that aim to translate preclinical repair concepts into human treatments.

The company’s lead investigational candidate is NVG-291, which is being evaluated in clinical studies for indications that include spinal cord injury, neuropathic conditions and neurodegenerative disease settings.

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