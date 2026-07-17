HC Wainwright Predicts Evotec's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Evotec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec's current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evotec has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Trading Down 2.0%

EVO stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Evotec has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 283,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 242,973 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 12.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 627,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company's stock.

More Evotec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Evotec this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright still rates Evotec Buy and maintained a $4.00 price target , suggesting upside from current levels despite near-term earnings pressure.

HC Wainwright still rates Evotec and maintained a , suggesting upside from current levels despite near-term earnings pressure. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted ongoing revenue declines and strategic changes, which gives investors more context on management’s turnaround efforts. Article Title

The company’s Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted ongoing revenue declines and strategic changes, which gives investors more context on management’s turnaround efforts. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its earnings forecasts across several periods, including Q3 2026 , Q4 2026 , FY2026 , and FY2027 , signaling weaker expected profitability than before.

HC Wainwright cut its earnings forecasts across several periods, including , , , and , signaling weaker expected profitability than before. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg Bank downgraded Evotec AG NASDAQ: EVO from buy to hold , a cautious call that may have added to selling pressure.

Berenberg Bank downgraded from , a cautious call that may have added to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The revised estimates still imply losses in 2026 and only a return to modest profit in 2027, which may disappoint investors looking for a faster earnings rebound.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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