HC Wainwright Predicts Gevo's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gevo in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.38%.

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A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $3.75 price target on Gevo in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gevo news, Director Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $220,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,571,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,002. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Paul D. Bloom sold 35,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $50,320.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,260.57. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 765,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,411 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,138,251 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,859,441 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gevo by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,704 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gevo by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,194 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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