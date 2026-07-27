HC Wainwright Predicts NovoCure's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for NovoCure's current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded NovoCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.94. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,958,209 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 502,368 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NovoCure by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,069,895 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,741 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 477,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 634,925 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $46,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $218,587.97. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 34,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $614,514.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 459,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,193.60. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NovoCure

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of -$0.13 , beating the consensus loss estimate of -$0.33 , while revenue came in at $183.6 million versus expectations of $172.4 million . Revenue also rose 15.6% year over year, signaling improving business momentum.

NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of , beating the consensus loss estimate of , while revenue came in at versus expectations of . Revenue also rose year over year, signaling improving business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million , above the market’s prior expectation of about $704 million , which suggests management sees continued demand strength.

The company raised its to , above the market’s prior expectation of about , which suggests management sees continued demand strength. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased its price target on NovoCure to $52 from $46 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Article Title

HC Wainwright increased its price target on NovoCure to from and maintained a rating, reinforcing optimism around the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush also raised its price target to $20 from $18 , but kept a Neutral rating, indicating improved expectations without a strong bullish call. Article Title

Wedbush also raised its price target to from , but kept a rating, indicating improved expectations without a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also got a lift from optimism around the company’s brain therapy pipeline and possible FDA-related catalysts, which helped push the stock to new highs as investors priced in further upside. Article Title

Shares also got a lift from optimism around the company’s brain therapy pipeline and possible FDA-related catalysts, which helped push the stock to new highs as investors priced in further upside. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2029 EPS estimate slightly to $1.90 from $1.95, a small caution on the company’s very long-term earnings outlook.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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