HC Wainwright Predicts Verastem's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem's current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verastem's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verastem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.60.

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Verastem Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 2,615,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 3,333.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 378,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verastem by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 20,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $87,240.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,391.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Verastem News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verastem this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Verastem and maintained an $18 price target , signaling continued upside potential despite trimming near- and long-term earnings forecasts.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Verastem and maintained an , signaling continued upside potential despite trimming near- and long-term earnings forecasts. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also reiterated a Buy rating with an $18 price objective , and the broader analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy .

BTIG Research also reiterated a rating with an , and the broader analyst consensus remains a . Neutral Sentiment: Verastem continues to draw attention from investors after recent commentary around its KRAS-targeted combination therapy and updated safety/efficacy findings from the RAMP 205 study, which could remain an important long-term driver if clinical data improves.

Verastem continues to draw attention from investors after recent commentary around its KRAS-targeted combination therapy and updated safety/efficacy findings from the RAMP 205 study, which could remain an important long-term driver if clinical data improves. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest was reported at 0 shares , so there is no clear short-interest pressure or squeeze setup indicated in the latest data.

Short interest was reported at , so there is no clear short-interest pressure or squeeze setup indicated in the latest data. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026 EPS to -$0.47 , Q3 2026 to -$0.46 , Q4 2026 to -$0.40 , and FY2026 to -$1.70 , suggesting a slower path to profitability than previously expected.

HC Wainwright reduced earnings estimates across multiple periods, including , , , and , suggesting a slower path to profitability than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut longer-term forecasts, including FY2028 EPS to -$0.82 , FY2029 EPS to -$0.34 , and FY2030 EPS to $0.58 , which may reinforce concerns about delayed earnings improvement.

The firm also cut longer-term forecasts, including , , and , which may reinforce concerns about delayed earnings improvement. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CEO Dan Paterson and CFO Daniel Calkins may add some near-term caution, even though both trades were made under pre-arranged trading plans.

About Verastem

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

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