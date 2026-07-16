HC Wainwright Predicts Weaker Earnings for AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics' current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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ANGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Trading Up 11.3%

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.47 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AngioDynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics reported Q4 adjusted EPS of -$0.07, better than the -$0.11 estimate, while revenue of $86.61 million also topped forecasts. Article Title

AngioDynamics reported Q4 adjusted EPS of -$0.07, better than the -$0.11 estimate, while revenue of $86.61 million also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 was a record year, with continued execution driving Med Tech growth and full-year profitability, which can support a stronger investor narrative. Article Title

Management said fiscal 2026 was a record year, with continued execution driving Med Tech growth and full-year profitability, which can support a stronger investor narrative. Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $336 million-$341 million, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued top-line growth. Article Title

AngioDynamics raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $336 million-$341 million, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased its price target on ANGO from $16 to $19 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside if execution continues. Article Title

HC Wainwright increased its price target on ANGO from $16 to $19 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts now broadly expect AngioDynamics to keep improving, but profitability remains negative and the company’s FY2027 EPS guidance is still below consensus, so investors may want to watch whether margin gains continue.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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