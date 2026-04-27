HC Wainwright Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the company's previous close.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of BioNTech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioNTech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.13.

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BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at $44,156,226.72. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company's stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.7% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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