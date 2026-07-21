HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA)

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DMRA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.43.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 4.8%

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company's stock.

About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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