HC Wainwright Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.87.

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Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,745,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 952,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,615,850. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 32,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $1,599,399.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 357,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,948.78. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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