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HC Wainwright Upgrades BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
BioStem Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised BioStem Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

BioStem Technologies stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.09. BioStem Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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