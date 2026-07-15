HC Wainwright Weighs in on Agenus' Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus' current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus' FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.08). Agenus had a net margin of 50.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.50 million.

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AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Agenus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGEN

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,546 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 477,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 3,080.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,678 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 220,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 16,654.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 145,760 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Agenus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agenus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agenus secured an oversubscribed private placement worth up to $340 million, with about $85 million upfront and additional capital available through warrant exercises. Investors are reacting to the stronger balance sheet and the extended cash runway, which could fund the company’s lead Phase 3 ROBBIN colon cancer study. Agenus in Up to $340 Million Private Placement to Advance Trial

Agenus secured an oversubscribed private placement worth up to $340 million, with about $85 million upfront and additional capital available through warrant exercises. Investors are reacting to the stronger balance sheet and the extended cash runway, which could fund the company’s lead Phase 3 ROBBIN colon cancer study. Positive Sentiment: The company also narrowed its development strategy, discontinuing support for the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal study and concentrating resources on BOT+BAL in MSS colon cancer. That strategic pivot is being viewed as a clearer path to value creation and a key reason for the stock’s recent surge. Agenus scraps phase 3 colorectal study after 3 months to narrow focus to colon cancer

The company also narrowed its development strategy, discontinuing support for the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal study and concentrating resources on BOT+BAL in MSS colon cancer. That strategic pivot is being viewed as a clearer path to value creation and a key reason for the stock’s recent surge. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $30 , while boosting its FY2026 and several out-year EPS estimates. Even though the firm trimmed some near-term quarterly estimates, the higher full-year outlook and maintained bullish stance may be reinforcing investor optimism. HC Wainwright analyst update

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and raised its price target to , while boosting its FY2026 and several out-year EPS estimates. Even though the firm trimmed some near-term quarterly estimates, the higher full-year outlook and maintained bullish stance may be reinforcing investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered some quarterly and later-year EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026 and FY2029/FY2030, reflecting continued uncertainty around Agenus’ longer-term profitability. These revisions are mixed and may temper some enthusiasm. HC Wainwright estimate revisions

HC Wainwright lowered some quarterly and later-year EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026 and FY2029/FY2030, reflecting continued uncertainty around Agenus’ longer-term profitability. These revisions are mixed and may temper some enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to profit-taking after the sharp rally, suggesting some traders are locking in gains following the stock’s big run-up. Why Is Agenus Stock Falling on Tuesday?

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc NASDAQ: AGEN is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system's response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus' pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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