HC Wainwright Weighs in on Editas Medicine Q3 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine's current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Editas Medicine's FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.37 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 677.39% and a negative net margin of 281.59%.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. JonesTrading raised shares of Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.14. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,972,160 shares of the company's stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 932,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 244,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 63.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 614,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Editas Medicine

Here are the key news stories impacting Editas Medicine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Editas said EDIT-401 produced about 90% or greater reductions in LDL-C, Lp(a), and ApoB in non-human primates, reinforcing the program’s potential in hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular risk reduction. Article Title

Editas said EDIT-401 produced about 90% or greater reductions in LDL-C, Lp(a), and ApoB in non-human primates, reinforcing the program’s potential in hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular risk reduction. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it received positive pre-IND feedback from the FDA and remains on track to submit a clinical trial notification in Australia by mid-2026, which supports progress toward first-in-human data later this year. Article Title

The company also said it received positive pre-IND feedback from the FDA and remains on track to submit a clinical trial notification in Australia by mid-2026, which supports progress toward first-in-human data later this year. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted for a LULD pause, reflecting elevated volatility around the news. Article Title

Trading was briefly halted for a LULD pause, reflecting elevated volatility around the news. Negative Sentiment: Editas announced a proposed and then priced public offering of 55.6 million shares plus warrants, raising roughly $125 million upfront and potentially more if warrants are exercised; investors often react negatively because the deal increases share count and signals financing needs. Article Title

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine's research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company's pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

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