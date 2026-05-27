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HC Wainwright Weighs in on Editas Medicine Q3 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
Editas Medicine logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright initiated Q3 2027 EPS expectations for Editas Medicine at loss of $0.34 per share, while also projecting FY2027 EPS of loss of $1.15.
  • Editas most recent quarterly report showed an EPS loss of $0.26, which beat Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $2.83 million came in well below expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive overall: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a $5.40 price target, while institutional ownership remains high at 71.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine's current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Editas Medicine's FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.37 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 677.39% and a negative net margin of 281.59%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. JonesTrading raised shares of Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Editas Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.14. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,972,160 shares of the company's stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 932,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 244,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 63.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 614,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Editas Medicine

Here are the key news stories impacting Editas Medicine this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Editas said EDIT-401 produced about 90% or greater reductions in LDL-C, Lp(a), and ApoB in non-human primates, reinforcing the program’s potential in hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular risk reduction. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also said it received positive pre-IND feedback from the FDA and remains on track to submit a clinical trial notification in Australia by mid-2026, which supports progress toward first-in-human data later this year. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted for a LULD pause, reflecting elevated volatility around the news. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Editas announced a proposed and then priced public offering of 55.6 million shares plus warrants, raising roughly $125 million upfront and potentially more if warrants are exercised; investors often react negatively because the deal increases share count and signals financing needs. Article Title

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine's research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company's pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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