HC Wainwright Weighs in on Envoy Medical Q1 Earnings

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Envoy Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical's current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Envoy Medical's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COCH. Zacks Research raised Envoy Medical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.50.

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Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of COCH stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envoy Medical by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the first quarter worth about $276,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Envoy Medical in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical NASDAQ: COCH is a medical device company focused on non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that affects patients following neurological events or due to degenerative conditions. The company's lead technology delivers targeted electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the muscles and neural pathways involved in the swallowing process.

Envoy Medical's flagship therapy has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being introduced through rehabilitation centers, speech-language pathology clinics and acute care hospitals.

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