HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $535.00 to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock's current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $402.00 to $387.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $480.86.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.79. 133,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $331.61 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $386.95 and its 200 day moving average is $453.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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