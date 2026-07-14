HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $475.00. The stock had previously closed at $390.74, but opened at $354.35. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $364.2390, with a volume of 1,129,924 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $436.00 to $428.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.18.

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HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA’s preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, with the company guiding to about $20.23 billion for the quarter, suggesting demand and patient volumes remain solid. Reuters article

HCA’s preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, with the company guiding to about $20.23 billion for the quarter, suggesting demand and patient volumes remain solid. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on HCA and still sees upside, even after trimming its price target to $475 from $510. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on HCA and still sees upside, even after trimming its price target to $475 from $510. Neutral Sentiment: HCA issued second-quarter EPS guidance of $7.59, above consensus, but full-year guidance of $28.70 to $30.50 EPS and $77.0 billion to $79.5 billion in revenue was below the market’s profit expectations, signaling a more cautious outlook.

HCA issued second-quarter EPS guidance of $7.59, above consensus, but full-year guidance of $28.70 to $30.50 EPS and $77.0 billion to $79.5 billion in revenue was below the market’s profit expectations, signaling a more cautious outlook. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered its full-year profit outlook after reporting a higher share of uninsured patients and payer mix shifts tied to health insurance exchanges, which can pressure reimbursement rates and margins. WSJ article

Management lowered its full-year profit outlook after reporting a higher share of uninsured patients and payer mix shifts tied to health insurance exchanges, which can pressure reimbursement rates and margins. Negative Sentiment: Articles also noted declining surgeries, another sign that operating conditions may be less favorable than expected for the hospital operator. Barrons article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $396.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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