HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.700-30.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 30.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 billion-$79.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.6 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 7.590-7.590 EPS.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $390.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.73. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,370,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the company's stock worth $102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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