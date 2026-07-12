HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,948 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the June 15th total of 6,344 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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HCM Acquisition Stock Down 0.0%

HCMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. HCM Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.49.

HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HCM Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCM Acquisition

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCM Acquisition by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 317,835 shares of the company's stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles‐based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

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