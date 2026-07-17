Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.07.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday.

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Insider Activity

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Karen Nielsen purchased 6,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$77,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.32, for a total transaction of C$1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,820,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,564,784.28. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HWX traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.78. 265,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,511. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.82.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.81 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Headwater Exploration's payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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