Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $69.1690 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,591 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,186 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

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