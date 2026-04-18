Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.8750.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The company's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -135.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. This trade represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 95,904 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here