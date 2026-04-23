Healthcare Services Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Healthcare Services Group NASDAQ: HCSG reported what CEO Ted Wahl described as a “strong” start to fiscal 2026, citing growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow as new client wins and high retention supported year-over-year gains.

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Quarterly results and segment performance

Chief Communications Officer Matt McKee said revenue for the first quarter totaled $462.8 million, up 3.4% from the prior year. Environmental Services revenue was $208.3 million with a segment margin of 12.1%, while Dietary Services revenue was $254.5 million with a segment margin of 9%.

McKee said cost of services was $386.9 million, representing 83.6% of revenue. He noted the company’s goal is to manage cost of services in the 86% range, while attributing the quarter’s result to “strong service execution,” efficiencies in workers’ compensation and general liability, and lower bad debt expense.

SG&A expense was $42.0 million. McKee said that after adjusting for a $1.6 million decrease in deferred compensation, SG&A was $43.6 million, or 9.4% of revenue. He said the company’s goal is to manage SG&A in a 9.5% to 10.5% range, with a longer-term goal of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Net income was $26.1 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.37, according to McKee. The effective tax rate was 24.6%, and management expects a full-year 2026 effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

What drove cost performance

During the Q&A, management provided additional detail on the favorable cost-of-services performance. McKee said the “primary driver” of margin consistency is service execution, including customer experience, systems adherence, regulatory compliance, and budget discipline.

CFO Vikas Singh quantified the outperformance versus the company’s 86% cost-of-services target. Singh said the company outperformed by about 2%, with roughly 1% tied to workers’ compensation and general liability efficiencies, contributing about $4.7 million favorably in the quarter. Singh cautioned the benefit can be “lumpy” and depends on claim frequency and severity and the actuarial model, meaning it may not repeat at the same level in subsequent quarters.

Singh said the remainder of the favorable performance stemmed from bad debt and service execution. He said bad debt expense in the quarter was $3.8 million, “less than 1% of revenue,” compared with recent periods above 2% and a more normalized historical average in the 1% to 1.5% range.

Singh also confirmed the quarter included no ERC receipts and no ERC impact to the company’s profit and loss statement.

Guidance and growth priorities

McKee said the company’s 2026 growth plans are oriented around mid-single-digit revenue growth. For the second quarter, he guided to revenue in the range of $465 million to $475 million, and said the company expects sequential revenue growth in the second half of the year compared to the first half.

Wahl said the company’s strategic priorities for Q2 remain focused on:

Driving growth through management candidate development, converting the sales pipeline, and retaining existing facility business

Managing costs through field-based operational execution and prudent enterprise spend management

Optimizing cash flow through increased customer payment frequency, enhanced contract terms, and disciplined working capital management

Addressing questions about the path to mid-single-digit growth, Wahl said demand for the company’s services is “stronger than it’s ever been” and described the sales pipeline as robust. He said quarter-to-quarter variability is driven largely by timing, specifically “the timing of HCSG management capacity and the timing of client start date preference.”

Wahl added that the new business pipeline is split fairly evenly between Environmental Services and Dietary Services, while noting that dietary accounts are typically about 2x the revenue of an Environmental Services account on a same-store basis. He also said the company remains about 50% penetrated in Dietary Services, framing cross-selling dietary to existing Environmental Services customers as “low-hanging fruit.”

Balance sheet, capital deployment, and other updates

Singh said operating cash flow was $43.7 million, and $23.4 million after adjusting for a $20.3 million increase in the payroll accrual. The company ended Q1 with $214.6 million in cash and marketable securities, and its $300 million revolving credit facility was undrawn, with utilization limited to letters of credit.

Singh also said that on April 7, the company amended its credit agreement to extend the revolver’s maturity to 2031, with a “favorably modified” SOFR-based pricing grid and enhanced covenant flexibility.

On capital returns, Wahl said the company returned $24 million through share repurchases during the quarter. Singh said that in February 2026 the company announced plans to repurchase $75 million of common stock over 12 months, and he clarified that only $15.3 million of the quarter’s repurchases occurred after the mid-February program announcement, with the remainder tied to the prior program and regular open-market activity. Singh said management is aiming for a “more uniform cadence” rather than trying to front-load or time the market. He said the company had 9.2 million shares remaining under its current authorization.

Wahl also provided an update on Genesis, saying HCSG continues to provide services to Genesis facilities “without operational or payment disruption” and expects that to continue during the post-petition period. He said the bankruptcy court approved the sale of Genesis to 101 West State Street in January, with financing and timing still developing, and he suggested the closing could move later into the summer.

About Healthcare Services Group NASDAQ: HCSG

Healthcare Services Group, Inc NASDAQ: HCSG is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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