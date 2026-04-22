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Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five Healthcare stocks to watch: UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), and Medtronic (MDT) — these had the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare names in recent days.
  • Why it matters: Healthcare performance is driven by drug approvals, clinical-trial results, regulatory/reimbursement changes, and demographic trends, offering potential growth and defensive diversification but also carrying high regulatory and binary-event risk, long development timelines, and pricing/reimbursement pressures.
  • UnitedHealth Group highlighted: UNH is a diversified U.S. health company operating UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments that span health plans, care services, analytics, and pharmacy solutions, making it a focal point for investors in the sector.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Hims & Hers Health, and Medtronic are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that provide medical products and services—such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, hospitals, and health insurers—whose revenues come from healthcare demand. Their market performance is driven by industry-specific factors like drug approvals, clinical-trial results, regulatory and reimbursement changes, and demographic trends. Investors seek healthcare stocks for potential growth and defensive diversification but must account for high regulatory and binary-event risk, long development timelines, and pricing/reimbursement pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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