Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.9060, with a volume of 2030855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.58.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.5%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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