HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.0630, with a volume of 4473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream to $24.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $850.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream's payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,525. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares in the company, valued at $505,246.56. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 194.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 302.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 186,231 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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