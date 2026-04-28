Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $419.6740 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 5,396,010 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316,945. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.40. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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