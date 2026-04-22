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Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Heineken logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Nine analysts cover Heineken with an average recommendation of Moderate Buy, consisting of five holds, two buys and two strong buys.
  • Recent broker actions are mixed — Citigroup and Deutsche Bank reaffirmed buys, Royal Bank of Canada kept a "sector perform" rating, while Zacks recently downgraded the stock to hold.
  • Price and fundamentals: HEINY opened at $39.46 (52-week range $37.03–$47.63) and is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs, with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.79) but weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.69).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Heineken to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Heineken from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEINY

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company's activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world's largest brewers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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