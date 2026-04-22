Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Heineken to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Heineken from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company's activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on‑trade and off‑trade channels as well as e‑commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world's largest brewers.

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