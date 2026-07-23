Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $28.26. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 349,183 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Helen of Troy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.The company had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 922.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Further Reading

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