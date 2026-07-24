Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $27.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $26.7650, with a volume of 7,595 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Weiss Ratings lowered Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.7% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 541,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company's stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 927,100 shares of the company's stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 362,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,344 shares of the company's stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 175,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 458,979 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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