Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's Why

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.30. 90,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 676,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Helen of Troy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.Helen of Troy's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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