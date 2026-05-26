Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,444.16. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HLIO opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Helios Technologies's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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