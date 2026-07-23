Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

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Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:HLIO opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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