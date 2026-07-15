Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $313.0530 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $287.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.89 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 1.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 559,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLX

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

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