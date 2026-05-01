Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Hellenic Telecom Organization logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS: HLTOY) is expected to report quarterly results on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.2255 and revenue of about $977.8 million.
  • In the prior quarter (Feb. 26) the company beat estimates, reporting EPS $0.23 versus $0.12 expected and revenue $1.08 billion versus $853.33 million, with a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.
  • Shares trade around $10.69 (near a 52-week high of $10.80) with a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E of 15.27, and analysts' consensus rating is Buy (Morgan Stanley: Overweight).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2255 per share and revenue of $977.7720 million for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.33 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.15. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hellenic Telecom Organization currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on HLTOY

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

Read More

Earnings History for Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hellenic Telecom Organization Right Now?

Before you consider Hellenic Telecom Organization, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hellenic Telecom Organization wasn't on the list.

While Hellenic Telecom Organization currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines