Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2255 per share and revenue of $977.7720 million for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.33 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.

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Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.15. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hellenic Telecom Organization currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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