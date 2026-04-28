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Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hellenic Telecom Organization logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading spike: Volume surged to 22,522 shares on Tuesday, a 288% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading around $10.72.
  • Analyst sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and the consensus on MarketBeat is an average rating of Buy.
  • Quarterly beat and valuation: OTE reported EPS of $0.23 (vs. $0.12 est.) and revenue of $1.08B (vs. $853M est.), with a market cap of $8.85B and a P/E of 15.39.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session's volume of 5,801 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hellenic Telecom Organization currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.33 million.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA OTCMKTS: HLTOY, also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece's state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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