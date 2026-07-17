Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Shares Up 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Hemab Therapeutics logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hemab Therapeutics shares rose 5.5% on Friday, reaching $47.00 after trading well below its average daily volume.
  • Several analysts turned more positive on the stock, including HC Wainwright raising its price target to $52 and Wedbush lifting its target to $55; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy.
  • Recent insider buying was notable, with Ra Capital Management purchasing 2.675 million shares worth about $48.15 million, boosting its ownership by 77%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 17,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 271,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COAG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hemab Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore began coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on COAG

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.73.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Hemab Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,675,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $48,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,149,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,683,728. This represents a 77.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,970,541 shares of company stock valued at $55,459,603.

About Hemab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hemab Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Hemab Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hemab Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Hemab Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines