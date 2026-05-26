Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.8333.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $89.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,803 shares in the company, valued at $31,207,021.93. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,585 shares of the company's stock worth $90,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,992 shares of the company's stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,653 shares of the company's stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $235,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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