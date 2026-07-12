Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.64.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 1,156,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,323. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after buying an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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