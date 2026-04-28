Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Herc had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Herc's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Herc's conference call:

The company says the H&E integration and branch optimization are complete , creating a ~30% larger branch network and allowing management to shift fully to leveraging scale for growth, efficiency and cross-selling.

, creating a ~30% larger branch network and allowing management to shift fully to leveraging scale for growth, efficiency and cross-selling. Management highlighted double-digit specialty revenue growth , 25% more specialty locations, record e-commerce revenue, and ongoing digital investments (ProControl), which they expect to drive higher‑margin growth as specialty locations mature in H2.

, 25% more specialty locations, record e-commerce revenue, and ongoing digital investments (ProControl), which they expect to drive higher‑margin growth as specialty locations mature in H2. On a pro forma basis Q1 rental revenue was down ~3% and adjusted EBITDA was down ~5%, and trailing leverage is ~ 3.96x ; the company says deleveraging is a multi-quarter story with a target to return to 2–3x by year-end 2027.

; the company says deleveraging is a multi-quarter story with a target to return to 2–3x by year-end 2027. Management affirmed full‑year 2026 guidance, said cost synergies are running ahead (targeting an incremental $90M this year toward $125M total) and kept the $100–$120M revenue synergy target for 2026, expecting margin and free cash flow improvement in H2.

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Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,185. Herc has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Herc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Herc from $189.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Herc from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 628.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company's stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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