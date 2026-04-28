Hercules Capital (HTGC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $141.2040 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 63.80%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 554,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital's payout ratio is presently 87.43%.

Hercules Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hercules Capital this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary weighing Q4 results and strategy—article reviews HTGC's disappointing six‑month performance versus the S&P and discusses whether to buy, hold, or sell after the quarter; useful context for investors assessing fundamentals amid the litigation noise. Hercules Capital (HTGC): Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?

Analyst/market commentary weighing Q4 results and strategy—article reviews HTGC's disappointing six‑month performance versus the S&P and discusses whether to buy, hold, or sell after the quarter; useful context for investors assessing fundamentals amid the litigation noise. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller report prompted a formal class action alleging copying of deal sourcing, misstated asset marks and use of PIK loans—Hagens Berman filed suit seeking damages for purchases between May 1, 2025 and Feb 27, 2026; this increases potential litigation costs and investor uncertainty. Hercules Capital (HTGC) Under Fire: Class Action Filed...

Short‑seller report prompted a formal class action alleging copying of deal sourcing, misstated asset marks and use of PIK loans—Hagens Berman filed suit seeking damages for purchases between May 1, 2025 and Feb 27, 2026; this increases potential litigation costs and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff‑side law firms are soliciting HTGC shareholders to lead/participate in lawsuits—Schall, Gross, Rosen, Glancy, Portnoy and others have issued notices and deadline alerts (lead plaintiff deadlines around May 19–21). The coordinated outreach suggests a concentrated push to consolidate claims, which could accelerate litigation activity and settlement risk. HTGC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Hercules Capital, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit...

Multiple plaintiff‑side law firms are soliciting HTGC shareholders to lead/participate in lawsuits—Schall, Gross, Rosen, Glancy, Portnoy and others have issued notices and deadline alerts (lead plaintiff deadlines around May 19–21). The coordinated outreach suggests a concentrated push to consolidate claims, which could accelerate litigation activity and settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Allegation of overstated portfolio valuation diligence—Levi & Korsinsky and other firms highlight claims that portfolio marks and valuation practices were misrepresented, which, if proven, could affect NAV, regulatory scrutiny, and investor confidence. HTGC Investor Alert: Hercules Capital Securities Fraud Lawsuit...

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 20,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 120,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,459.72. The trade was a 19.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein bought 30,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,509,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,841,435.32. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 117,015 shares of company stock worth $1,749,620 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Hercules Capital by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hercules Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get Our Latest Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

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