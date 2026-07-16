Heritage Financial (HFWA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4450 per share and revenue of $86.3010 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.9%

HFWA stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Heritage Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $108,997.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,007.17. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,210,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 87,479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company's stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation NASDAQ: HFWA is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank's offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company's lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

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