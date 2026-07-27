Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Heritage Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial’s price target to $34 from $32 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 12.73% upside from the reported $30.16 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive: three analysts rate HFWA a Buy and three rate it Hold, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $31 average price target.
  • Heritage Financial exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.57 EPS versus the $0.44 consensus, although revenue of $84.13 million fell short of the $86.30 million estimate.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company's current price.

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $108,997.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170,007.17. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 87,479 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 27,871.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation NASDAQ: HFWA is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank's offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company's lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Heritage Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Heritage Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heritage Financial wasn't on the list.

While Heritage Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines