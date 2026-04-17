Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.5050, with a volume of 6833323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 411,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,826,838 shares of the technology company's stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 416,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,563.7% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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