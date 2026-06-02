Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the technology company's stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the company's current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.18.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 26.9%

HPE stock traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,917,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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