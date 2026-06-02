Credo Technologies Paved a Path to a $300 Price Point

Credo Technologies NASDAQ: CRDO stock price rally isn’t over yet, not by a long shot. The fiscal Q4 2026 release and 2027 guidance suggest this stock can easily reach $300 and continue rallying from there.

Credo Technology Group Today CRDO Credo Technology Group $229.00 +2.90 (+1.28%) 52-Week Range $66.75 ▼ $245.95 P/E Ratio 92.34 Price Target $248.41 Add to Watchlist

Not only are its Active Electric Cables in high demand (critical for datacenter connectivity and networking), but the company's optical portfolio has begun to shine as well. Enhanced by recent acquisitions, the optical portfolio is a critical component as photonics are the future of AI.

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Photonics provides exponentially greater bandwidth and parallelism, unleashing the full power of AI. While AEC’s are the driving force today, it will be photonics that sustains business growth over time.

Record Revenue and Expanding Margins Signal a New Gear

Credo had a robust quarter, only disappointing in that its results failed to blow past the analyst high bar. Aside from that, revenue grew by 157% to $437 million, 85 basis points (bps) ahead of the reported consensus, with strength in AEC and optics. Margin was another area of strength, aided by internal efficiency and improved revenue leverage. Margin widened significantly at all levels and in all comparisons, driving a 4.45X increase in EBIT, a 4.6% increase in GAAP operating income, and a 3.5X increase in adjusted net income. More importantly, the $1.16 in adjusted earnings per share was up 3.3X year over year and 13 cents better than expected.

Guidance is why this stock will continue to trend higher in FY2027. Although shy of whisper figures, the forecasted $465 million in Q1 revenue and 80% growth in 2027 were slightly above consensus estimates and are likely to be viewed as cautious. Not only does Credo Technologies tend to outperform regularly, but accelerating demand, improving visibility tied to design wins, and the growing backlog all support this thesis, and analysts are betting big on the outcome.

The analyst response to Credo’s results and guidance sums up the opportunity nicely. A half dozen updates were issued immediately after the release, including numerous reaffirmed ratings and price target increases. While the consensus figure initially assumed CRDO was fairly valued following the report, it increased overnight and currently indicates about 15% upside (and more at the high end of price targets) for the stock.

Institutions Are Buying—And They're Not Done Yet

Takeaways from the analysts' chatter include an expectation that business will accelerate in the 2nd half of calendar 2026, underpinned by structural demand and new product launches across the AEC and optical portfolios. The likely outcome is that this trend will continue into the upcoming quarters, pushing the high end of price targets well above $300.

Institutions, to whom the analysts cater, are taking their cue. MarketBeat data reveal that this group owns more than 80% of the stock, limiting downside risk. They’ve bought aggressively for four consecutive quarters, maintaining a balance of more than $2 bought for each $1 sold, and will likely continue to accumulate, given the business momentum and outlook. The risk is that this group starts selling into the rally, but that is unlikely so early in the year. Without deterioration in the outlook, the worst-case scenario is that institutions take profits in Q4, capping gains at year’s end.

Credo Signals Near-Term Top: Price Weakness Equals Opportunity

The stock price action was mixed following the release, as this was a sell-the-news event. The takeaway for investors is that post-release weakness in the stock price is a buying opportunity with an attractive risk-to-reward profile. While institutions and analysts are limiting downside risk, price action is driven toward a 50% increase, and this market continues to gain strength. Operative factors include the steady, elevated trading volume and MACD convergence. The MACD convergence suggests this market will at least retest its existing high in the event of a correction and, more than likely, hit fresh highs; the only question is when.

Credo’s critical support target is $213.80. This level aligns with prior highs broken earlier this year. A pullback to this level will likely trigger a robust response, but there is risk. With the summer trading season upon us, trading volume may decline, leaving the market open to a larger-than-expected price dip. In this scenario, the market may fall below the critical target before rebounding.

Credo Technology’s balance sheet provides no red flags. The company’s cash position remains strong despite heavy investment; there is no long-term debt, and the balance sheet is net cash relative to total liabilities. Equity, the measure of shareholder value, improved by more than 50% YOY and will continue improving over time.

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