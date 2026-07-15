Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,590 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 152,872 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,785,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Hexagon Stock Up 1.2%

Hexagon stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,048,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.44. Hexagon has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Hexagon had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexagon will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXGBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Hexagon from a "hold" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Hexagon Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Further Reading

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