Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.48 and last traded at $101.7510, with a volume of 152782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 19.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 325.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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